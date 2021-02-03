Photo Story: 4,723 giant tortoises tagged on the Galapagos Islands

Reading Time: < 1 minute
An undated handout photo made available by the Galapagos National Park, shows several giant tortoises in the area of the Alcedo volcano, during an expedition of experts between 17 and 24 January, on Isabela Island, Galapagos, Ecuador, Issued 01 February 2021.
Park rangers and scientists from the Galapagos National Park Directorate marked 4,723 specimens of a giant tortoise that lives on the volcanic island of Isabela, in the Ecuadorian archipelago, to be able to follow its development.
EPA-EFE/Jibson Valle / Galapagos National Park
