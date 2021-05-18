Hundreds of young Moroccans wait to cross the border with Spain in the town of Castillejos, also known as Fnideq, Morocco, 17 May 2021. The Spanish Government Delegation in Ceuta has reported that the number of Moroccan illegal migrants who have managed to enter Ceuta is around 5,000 people.
