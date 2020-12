Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Polish President and leader of the Independent Polish Trade Union Solidarity, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Walesa (L) attends the ceremony of lighting candles and laying wreaths at the Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers in Gdansk, northern Poland, 16 December 2020.

Ceremonies are held to observances marking the 50th anniversary of the tragic anti-communist protests of December 1970.

Via EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

Like this: Like Loading...