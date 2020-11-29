Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: 8,400 years old dog remains found in Sweden

A Stone Age dog in Blekinge Museum’s in Karlskrona in south of Sweden.

The approximately 8,400-year-old dog, that was found in September at the archaeological excavations in Ljungaviken outside Solvesborg, was shown to the media this week.

The dog has now been brushed out of the 250 kg block of sand it was lifted from the ground in.

Osteologogist Ola Magnell brushes sand from a Stone Age dog in Blekinge Museum’s in Karlskrona in south of Sweden.

Via EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson/TT
