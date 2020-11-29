Photo Story: 8,400 years old dog remains found in Sweden

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A Stone Age dog in Blekinge Museum’s in Karlskrona in south of Sweden.
The approximately 8,400-year-old dog, that was found in September at the archaeological excavations in Ljungaviken outside Solvesborg, was shown to the media this week.
The dog has now been brushed out of the 250 kg block of sand it was lifted from the ground in.
Osteologogist Ola Magnell brushes sand from a Stone Age dog in Blekinge Museum’s in Karlskrona in south of Sweden.
Via EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson/TT
29th November 2020
Celebrating Holy Mass on the First Sunday of Advent together with 11 new Cardinals who received their red hats from him just hours earlier, Pope Francis invited the faithful to ask the Lord to awaken within them the desire to pray and the need t...
29th November 2020
Bird flu has been found at a turkey farm in northern England, the government said on Sunday.
"Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire," Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss ...
29th November 2020
Chinese city of Wuhan, the country appears to be stepping up a campaign to question the origins of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Chinese State media has been reporting intensively on coronavirus discovered on packaging of frozen food imports, not...
29th November 2020
29th November 2020
The U.S. Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas.
The amended ru...
29th November 2020
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a sixth consecutive day on Saturday, with 182 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.
Turkey also recorded a new high of 30,103 coronavirus infections in the ...
29th November 2020
Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union are in a reasonable position, with some progress on competition issues but significant differences outstanding on fishing, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
"I do think we're i...
29th November 2020
The Schlitzer candle lights up during the blue hour in Schlitz near Fulda, Germany, 28 November 2020.
Since 1991 the Schlitzer candle lights up on all Advent weekends over the castle city Schlitz. Huge red linen sheets transform the 42 meter high...
29th November 2020
Sydney has sweltered through its hottest November night since records began more than 160 years ago, as temperatures climbed to 40C in the city for a second consecutive day.
The mercury dropped to just 25.3C at 1.09am on Sunday at Sydney’s Observ...
29th November 2020
A tall, silver, shining metal monolith discovered in the desert in southeastern Utah -- which prompted theories of alien placement and drew determined hikers to its secret location -- has now disappeared, the state's Bureau of Land Management said S...
