Photo Story: 8,400 years old dog remains found in Sweden

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Stone Age dog in Blekinge Museum’s in Karlskrona in south of Sweden.

The approximately 8,400-year-old dog, that was found in September at the archaeological excavations in Ljungaviken outside Solvesborg, was shown to the media this week.

The dog has now been brushed out of the 250 kg block of sand it was lifted from the ground in.

Osteologogist Ola Magnell brushes sand from a Stone Age dog in Blekinge Museum’s in Karlskrona in south of Sweden.

Via EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson/TT

Like this: Like Loading...