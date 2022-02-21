Photo Story – 88th Lemon Festival in Menton￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A float made of lemons and oranges participates in the parade of the 88th Lemon Festival in Menton, France, 20 February 2022. This year, the festival’s theme is ‘Operas and dances’ and runs from 12 to 27 February 2022. Located next to the Italian border, Menton is renowned for its citric fruit industry, boosted by a temperate Mediterranean climate. Local legend has it that the Biblical Eve buried a lemon in the ground at the Bay of Garavan; the town of Menton later sprang up from that spot.

VIA EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER