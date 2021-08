Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view shows a giant landart fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype next to the Moleson summit in Moleson-sur-Gruyeres, Switzerland, 25 August 2021. The art piece entitled ‘un nouveau souffle’ (‘a new breath’ in French) depicts a child blowing clouds towards the horizon. The Fresco covering 1500 square meters was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.

VIA EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD