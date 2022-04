Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish artist Maciej Chesiak (R) and his wife Jenifer Penroz (L) pose in front of a house in the shape of a teapot in Makowiska village, north-central Poland, 20 April 2022.

Maciej Chesiak fulfilled his dreams and built a house in the shape of a classic teapot.

Photo – EPA-EFE/Tytus Zmijewski