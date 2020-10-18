Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Photo Story: A return to cultural life in Sao Paulo

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scenes from the OsGemeos exhibition, titled ‘Secretos (Secrets),’ in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The OsGemeos exhibit marks the return of cultural life in Sao Paulo after seven months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show presents personal items and artworks of the Brazilian twin street artists Otavio and Gustavo Pandolfo, aka OsGemeos, in the centenary building of the Pinacoteca de Sao Paulo.

epa08

Via EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
%d bloggers like this: