Photo Story: A return to cultural life in Sao Paulo

Scenes from the OsGemeos exhibition, titled ‘Secretos (Secrets),’ in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The OsGemeos exhibit marks the return of cultural life in Sao Paulo after seven months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show presents personal items and artworks of the Brazilian twin street artists Otavio and Gustavo Pandolfo, aka OsGemeos, in the centenary building of the Pinacoteca de Sao Paulo.
epa08
Via EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
18th October 2020
Interest rates in the euro zone are very likely to remain at their current historically low levels in the coming years, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday.
"At this moment, I don't see any factors looming on the horizon that would make me think that interest rates will change significantly in the coming years", the Dutch central bank president said i...
18th October 2020
Flavio Bacchia, owner of Zoic laboratories, looks at one of his dinosaurs know as Big Sara in Trieste, northern Italy.
The skeleton measures 10 meters in length and is 150 million years old. It was renamed Big Sara and comes from the American fossil deposits of the Morrison Formation.
This week, it was sold in Paris at one of the most prestigious Natural Sciences auctions in the world for ...
18th October 2020
Kidnappings rose by 40% in the Gulf of Guinea in the first nine months of this year, and the region off West Africa’s coast now accounts for 95% of global maritime kidnappings, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said this week.
Eighty seafarers were taken in the Gulf of Guinea, a 2.3 million sq km (888,000 sq m) area bordering more than a dozen countries, sharply up from the same period i...
18th October 2020
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd have received renewed approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials in India of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, the sovereign wealth fund announced.
Large-scale trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in India were first announced and then knocked back by Indian regulators, who said the scale of Phase I and II trials conducted in...
18th October 2020
Iran said it was self-reliant in its defense and had no need to go on a weapons buying spree as a United Nations conventional arms embargo was due to expire on Sunday despite strong U.S. opposition.
“Iran’s defense doctrine is premised on strong reliance on its people and indigenous capabilities ... Unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms have n...
18th October 2020
18th October 2020
Spanish bull sidesteppers Javier Pradanas in action during 'Ciudad de Santo Reino' sidesteppers contest as part of San Lucas Fair held in Jaen, southern Spain.
Spanish bullfighter Juan Ortega in action during a bullfight as part of the San Lucas Fair in Jaen, Spain.
Via EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Pedrosa
18th October 2020
Food wholesalers have warned the Chancellor that their supply chain to hospitals, care homes, schools and prisons is on the brink of collapse due to restrictions on pubs and restaurants.
Forcing customers to leave eating and drinking venues at 10pm, combined with reduced demand for hospitality services due to social distancing, has put unsustainable pressure on the industry, the Federation Of ...
18th October 2020
Hundreds of Thai anti-government protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Sunday, again defying a ban on protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and the powerful monarchy.
Demonstrations have persisted despite the arrest of dozens of protesters and their leaders, the use of water cannon and shutdowns on much of Bangkok's metro rail system in a bid to quell over three months of street ac...
18th October 2020
Royal Mail is targeting a contract worth almost £800m to spearhead mass home testing for up to two and a half years under Boris Johnson’s “Operation Moonshot”.
Keith Williams, the chairman, wants postal workers to deliver and collect up to 200,000 home Covid testing kits a day until mid-2023.
The tender, worth between £384m and £785m, reveals home testing will play an “increasingly signific...
