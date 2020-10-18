Photo Story: A return to cultural life in Sao Paulo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scenes from the OsGemeos exhibition, titled ‘Secretos (Secrets),’ in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The OsGemeos exhibit marks the return of cultural life in Sao Paulo after seven months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show presents personal items and artworks of the Brazilian twin street artists Otavio and Gustavo Pandolfo, aka OsGemeos, in the centenary building of the Pinacoteca de Sao Paulo.



Via EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

