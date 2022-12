Reading Time: < 1 minute

Confectioner Jorge Garrido poses next to a chocolate version of Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ displayed at Galleros Artesanos in Rute, Cordoba, southern Spain.

The confectionery is known for their chocolate nativity scenes and this year they have made a tribute to Spanish artist Pablo Picasso on the 100th anniversary of his death in 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/Salas

