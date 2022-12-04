Photo Story: A tram decorated for the Christmas holidays in Poznan 4th December 20223rd December 20221 Min Read HomeNewsEuropeEurope - CentralPolandPhoto Story: A tram decorated for the Christmas holidays in Poznan Reading Time: < 1 minute A tramway is decorated with Christmas lights in Poznan, Poland. Via EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... ChristmasPoland Once you're here... Photo Story: The exhibition Peter Pan – Garden of Lights in Krakow Cde4th December 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Brussels, Belgium Cde4th December 2022 Photo story: Pope Francis receives the donors of the Christmas tree and the crib in St. Peter’s square Cde3rd December 2022 Photo Story: The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston Cde3rd December 2022 Photo Story: World’s biggest Christmas Nativity Scene on display in Alicante Cde3rd December 2022 Photo Story: Szczecin Mariner’s statue dressed as Santa Claus Cde2nd December 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde29th November 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Lisse, The Netherlands Cde29th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde28th November 2022