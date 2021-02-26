Photo Story: About 500 iguana specimens reintegrated on Galapagos Island

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Galapagos National Park shows the reinsertion of 461 land iguanas on Santiago Island, Galapagos, 13 February 2021 (Issued 25 February 2021). Technicians from the Galapagos National Park reinserted 461 land iguanas on Santiago Island from another island in the Ecuadorian archipelago in order to return these reptiles to a habitat from which they had become extinct. (ATTENTION EDITORS: Editorial use only in connection with reporting on the events depicted in the image)

VIA EPA-EFE/Galapagos National Park

