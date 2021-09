Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers arrive to board a Boeing 737-4Y0 of Ariana Afghan Airlines for a domestic flight, after flight operations resumed across Afghanistan, at Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 05 September 2021.

Afghanistan’s major airports re-opened for domestic flights and Afghanistan’s main currency exchange and financials on 04 September, as the Taliban pressed ahead with attempts to foster a sense of normality weeks after they swept to power.

Via EPA-EFE/STRINGER