Delta cases show 300 times higher viral load – S.Korea study People infected with the more transmissible Delta variant have a viral load 300 times higher than t...

Al Shabaab attacks Somali military base, captures central town Al Shabaab fighters stormed a military base in the centre of Somalia on Tuesday and took ...

EU to start talks on security, migration amid Afghanistan turmoil The European Union will kick off discussions this week on what consequences recent developments in ...

Hong Kong proposes film censorship law to ‘safeguard national security’ Hong Kong said on Tuesday new film censorship legislation will be introduced to "safeguar...

Israel bombs Hamas sites in Gaza over fire balloons -military Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas sites in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched from the P...

Samsung to invest $206 billion by 2023 Samsung will invest $206 billion in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceutic...

Australia pandemic panel backs reopening targets despite Sydney outbreak Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels,...

U.N. rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions Top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible rep...

Iran prisons head apologises after leaked pictures show abuse The head of Iran's prisons apologised on Tuesday for "bitter events" in Tehran'...