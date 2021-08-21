Photo Story – Afghan refugees in Iran-Afghanistan border

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Iranian Red Crescent shows Afghan women sit on a bus in Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, south-eastern Iran, 16 August 2021 (issued 19 August 2021). According to Iranian Red Crescent official website, after Taliban took-over the rule in Afghanistan, some Afghan refugees fled to the Iranian borders hoping to enter to Iran. Reports state refugees were sent back to Afghanistan the next day after getting food and help. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD JAVADZADEH