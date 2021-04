Reading Time: < 1 minute

A damaged road in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 05 April 2021.

Scores were killed and dozens went missing as floods and landslides caused by torrential rains hit the eastern part of Indonesia and East Timor over the weekend.

An excavator in action to clear mud off a road in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste.

People clear mud off their house in the aftermath of floods in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste.

A damaged road in the aftermath of floods in Dili.

Via EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

