Photo Story: Aftermath of Storm Elias in  central Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A resident wades through the water and mud on a flooded road, in the village of Sotirio after Storm Elias swept across the region, near Larissa, Greece, 29 September 2023.

A second storm, called Elias, caused flooding in parts of central Greece, less than a month after Storm Daniel swept across the region. ‘Elias’ caused flash floods in many areas of the prefecture of Larissa, mainly in the municipalities of Kileler and Farsala, and for the second time the village of Sotirio was again evacuated.

Via EPA-EFE/ACHILEAS CHIRAS

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group