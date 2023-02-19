Photo Story: Aftermath of the Ohio train derailment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial photo made with a drone shows damaged railroad tank cars scattered about as clean-up continues in the aftermath of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that has created concern by residents over the release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, USA.

The train derailed on 03 February prompting evacuation orders for many of the residents of the town of about 5,000 people as official attempted to burn off vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, and other hazardous chemicals.

Some residents are reporting headaches, rashes, dizziness, nausea, fish kills and effects on pets.

Via EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

