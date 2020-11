Reading Time: < 1 minute

A collection of photos of the devastation left by Typhoon Goni, the world’s strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon on Sunday.

Typhoon Goni left 16 dead and 3 missing after it hit the Philippines’ Bicol region on 01 November, according to reports from the government’s Office of Civil Defense.

A resident walks along a muddy street in a village affected by flooding due to typhoon Goni in Batangas City, Batangas Province, located south of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A car is stuck near a creek after being carried away by floodwaters due to typhoon Goni in Batangas City, Batangas Province, located south of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Villagers clear a boulder next to a submerged house brought by a lahar flow due to typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Villagers are seen next to a half submerged train wagon brought by a lahar flow due to typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Villagers clear debris on flood waters in a village affected by typhoon Goni in in the town of Nabua, Camarines Sur province, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Via EPA-EFE

Like this: Like Loading...