Reading Time: < 1 minute

Crew of Hasheem dhow owned by Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan celebrate after winning the Al Gaffal Dhow Race outside Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Al Gaffal long distance Sur Bin Na’air 60ft Traditional Dhow Race (Dhow is a traditional boat) in Dubai is the biggest traditional sailing race in the world. 118 boats take part in the race which starts from Sur Bu Na’air Island reach the finish line at the coast of Dubai passing by Moon Island.

Via EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER