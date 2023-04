Reading Time: < 1 minute

Southbank Centre staff look over the iconic album cover of Aladdin Sane during the ‘Aladdin Sane: 50 Years’ exhibition at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain.

Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibit explores the creation of the album’s iconic photograph of British pop star David Bowie shot by British photographer Brian Duffy.

The exhibition runs from 06 April to 28 May 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first