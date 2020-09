Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ship Alan Kurdi with 125 rescued migrants on board arrives at the industrial port of Olbia, Sardinia Island, Italy, 25 September 2020.

The 125 migrants on board the boat of the German NGO Sea Eye are waiting for the preparation of the necessary facilities to be able to land them to perform swabs, health screening and identification.

Via EPA-EFE/GIAN MARIO SIAS

