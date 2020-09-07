Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
North Korea, Photo Story

Photo Story: Ancient tombs and relics found in North Korea

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) show scenes from two tombs recently unearthed in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

The tombs are believed to have been built in the first half of the 6th century during the kingdom of Goguryeo (37 B.C.-A.D. 668), the agency said.

The agency said the earthen tombs are characteristic of the traditional style at the time, but what sets them apart is that the murals featured designs of constellations, lotus flowers and leaves, clouds and turtle shells.

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows relics dating back to the Koguryo Kingdom recently unearthed, in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.
A mural in one of tow tombs dating back to the Koguryo Kingdom, recently unearthed in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.
Amural in one of tow tombs dating back to the Koguryo Kingdom, recently unearthed in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

Via EPA-EFE/KCNA
%d bloggers like this: