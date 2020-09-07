Photo Story: Ancient tombs and relics found in North Korea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) show scenes from two tombs recently unearthed in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

The tombs are believed to have been built in the first half of the 6th century during the kingdom of Goguryeo (37 B.C.-A.D. 668), the agency said.

The agency said the earthen tombs are characteristic of the traditional style at the time, but what sets them apart is that the murals featured designs of constellations, lotus flowers and leaves, clouds and turtle shells.

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows relics dating back to the Koguryo Kingdom recently unearthed, in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

A mural in one of tow tombs dating back to the Koguryo Kingdom, recently unearthed in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

Amural in one of tow tombs dating back to the Koguryo Kingdom, recently unearthed in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

Via EPA-EFE/KCNA

