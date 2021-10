Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents shout and attack the Civil Guard’s car with a suspect on board after security forces found a 9-year old boy deadly wounded next to the arrested man in the town of Lardero, in La Rioja, northern Spain, 29 October 2021.

The boy was playing in a park when the 54-year old man kidnapped him.

Via EPA-EFE/Raquel Manzanares