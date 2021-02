Reading Time: < 1 minute

A mural of portraits of the victims of the 19 February 2020 Hanau shootings by a right-wing extremist, on a wall under a bridge in Frankfurt, am Main, Germany, 16 February 2021. Nine people were killed in two shootings in Hanau on 19 February 2020. A memorial service will be held on 19 February 2021 to mark the anniversary of the killings.

EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

