Photo Story: Anniversary of the Nazi raid of the Ghetto of Rome commemorated

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi (C) attends an event to commemorate the 1943 Nazi roundup of the Ghetto of Rome, in Rome, Italy, 16 October 2020.

On 16 October 1943 German Gestapo officials raided the ghetto of the Italian capital, detaining around 1,200 people, mainly members of the Jewish community, over 1,000 of which were later deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi (C-R) attends an event to commemorate the 1943 Nazi roundup of the Ghetto of Rome, in Rome, Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
