Indian devotees perform bathing rituals with the holy Guru Sankaracharya at the Bay of Bengal during the third day of the annual Ganga Sagar festival at Sagar Island, India, 14 January 2021.

The Ganga Sagar festival is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island, far south of Kolkata in West Bengal, during which people take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River at the area before it merges in the Bay of Bengal.

EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

