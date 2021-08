Italy gets 25 bln euros in first tranche of EU virus recovery fund Italy on Friday received 24.9 billion euros ($29.3 billion), its first tranche of money from th...

Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against infections A two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm was 50.4% effective in preventing infections...

Thailand projects doubling of daily coronavirus infections next month Thailand could see coronavirus cases double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with cu...

France’s Macron to boycott UN racism conference on anti-Semitism concerns French President Emmanuel Macron will stay away from a United Nations conference on racism next...

Tesla’s Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or s...

Numerous child deaths in Italy caused by COVID COVID-19 has claimed the lives of numerous minors in Italy and it is necessary to step up the d...

One in 10 coronavirus patients in the UK caught virus while in hospital during first wave, research suggests More than one in 10 COVID patients caught the virus during the first wave of the pandemic while...

Russia reports record-high COVID-19 deaths Russia reported a record high 815 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday, bu...

Photo Story: 60th anniversary of construction of Berlin Wall German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech during the 60th anniversary commemor...