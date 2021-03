Reading Time: < 1 minute

A boy looks out of a shattered window in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 March 2021.

At least four people were killed and eleven others injured after a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a minibus carrying employees of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, went off in Kabul.

Afghan security officials shift a bus in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Via EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

