Photo Story: Anti-government protest against the Lese Majeste law in Bangkok

Thai police arrest an anti-government protester attending a rally at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, on 16 January 2021.

At least two protesters were arrested by the police for violating an emergency decree while attending a rally to write messages against the government on a fabric label that is 112 meters long during the lese majeste law protest in Bangkok.

More than 30 of the protesters and anti-government leaders, who are taking part in the pro-democracy protests, are facing the lese majeste charges under section 112 of the Thai criminal code, and one of them is only 16 years old, which is the youngest in the case.

The protests call for political and monarchy reform and the resignation of the prime minister.

EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

