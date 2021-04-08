Thai pro-democracy activists flash the three-finger salute in front of a portrait of Suwat Jangyodsuk, Commissioner of the Royal Thai National Police, as they arrive to face charges at a police station in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 April 2021. Thai pro-democracy activists were summoned to the police station to acknowledge lese majeste charges over their roles in anti-government protests.
Photo Story – Anti-government protesters face charges of lese majeste, Thailand
