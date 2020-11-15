Photo Story: Anti-government protests continue in Lima

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There were more clashes between Police and demonstrators during a protest against the new government of President Manuel Merino, in San Martin de Lima square, in Lima, Peru.

Merino took office on 10 November amid a controversial constitutional process after the dismissal of former President Martin Vizcarra for ‘moral incapacity’ by Peruvian Congress.

Merino is under growing pressure on Sunday to resign after half his new cabinet stepped down following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor.

Thousands of Peruvians have staged some of the country’s largest protests in decades – mostly peaceful but some marred by clashes – since the Congress voted last Monday to remove Vizcarra as president over bribery allegations, which he denies.

People take part in a protest against the new government of President Manuel Merino, in San Martin de Lima square, in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Cristian Olea

The political shakeup has come as Peru, the world’s no. 2 copper producer, battles the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be its worst economic contraction in a century.

Protesters filled plazas in downtown Lima on Saturday afternoon, with demonstrations beginning peacefully but growing more intense by nightfall. Two young protesters were killed in clashes, the public ombudsman confirmed.

After the violence, at least nine cabinet ministers – sworn in on Thursday – announced their resignations, while calls grew for the departure of Merino, the former head of Congress who had led the push to impeach Vizcarra and who took over last Tuesday.

Police and demonstrators clash during a protest in San Martin de Lima square, in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia

Via EPA-EFE

