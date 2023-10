Reading Time: < 1 minute

Actors impersonate victims of a terror attack during an anti-terrorism drill at the Sants Train station in Barcelona, north-western Spain, 27 October 2023.

Almost 500 people participated in the biggest security drill ever in Barcelona, in which security corps, emergency services and extras tested the operative response in case of a terror attack with numerous victims and injured.

Via EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

