Photo Story – Anti-vaccine protesters in Athens

Greek riot police walk amidst tear gas during an anti-vaccine protest held in Athens, Greece, 21 July 2021. At least five people were detained during two protest gatherings held by people against coronavirus vaccinations at Propylea and Syntagma Square on 21 July. Tensions erupted after police asked some of the 3,500 protesters who had gathered at Syntagma Square to make way for oncoming traffic. Βottles and other objects were hurled against anti-riot police, who repelled the crowd with teargas and a water cannon.

VIA EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS BELTES