Photo Story: Archaeologist uncover a burial complex in the necropolis of Saqqara

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photos made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, showing the discovery of an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis some 19 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.
A team of archaeologists and experts with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently uncovered a burial complex in the necropolis of Saqqara, containing 13 well-preserved sealed coffins, made of wood, and believed to be dating back some 2,500 years.
Via EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES MINISTRY HANDOUT