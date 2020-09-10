Photo Story: Archaeologist uncover a burial complex in the necropolis of Saqqara

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, showing the discovery of an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis some 19 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.

A team of archaeologists and experts with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently uncovered a burial complex in the necropolis of Saqqara, containing 13 well-preserved sealed coffins, made of wood, and believed to be dating back some 2,500 years.

Some of the coffins after the discovery of an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis some 19 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.

Detail on a coffin after the discovery of an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis some 19 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.

A photo by the the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, showing a detail on a coffin after the discovery of an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis south of Cairo.

Work in progress after the discovery of an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis some 19 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.

A small statue found at the ancient burial shaft at a necropolis some 19 miles south of Cairo, Egypt.

Via EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES MINISTRY HANDOUT

