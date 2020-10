Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman cries while leaving flowers to the statue of Mafalda after the death of its creator, ‘Quino’, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, known as ‘Quino’ died on 30 September at the age of 88.

(FILE) – Argentinian cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado Tejon, aka ‘Quino’ (R), touches a sculpture of his most popular character ‘Mafalda’ during its presentation at the San Francisco Park in Oviedo, Spain, 23 October 2014. Quino has died aged 88 on 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/JOSE LUIS CEREIJIDO

Via EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

