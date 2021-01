Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cows wait in a corral to be transferred to a refrigerator for their slaughter, at the Hacienda de Liniers Market, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 January 2021 (issued 15 January).

The consumption of beef by Argentines, whose table can not miss the roast, fell to its historical minimum in 2020, about 49.7 kilograms per person, due to the fall in purchasing power and an opening towards chicken meat and pork.

EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

