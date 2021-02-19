Photo Story: Artistic performance tribute to NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mars mission

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A giant projection of an astronaut on the north face of the Eiger mountain, by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, is pictured from the alpine resort of Mannlichen, Switzerland, 14 February 2021 (issued 18 February 20221). Several projections were performed both from the ground and helicopter and were carried out over distances of up to 8km and dimensions up to 2.2km in height on the iconic Swiss mountains Eiger, Monch und Jungfrau. The artistic performance pays tribute to the “Mars 2020” Perseverance rover mars mission by NASA planned for landing on 18 February 2021.

EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

