A believer woman attend the mourning ceremony with her boy, ahead of Ashura Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, 18 August 2021.

Ashura day commemorates the death anniversary of the third Shiite Imam Hussein, who was a grandson of Muslim Prophet Muhammad. Ashura is the peak of ten days of mourning when Shiite Muslims mourn the killing of Imam Hussein whose shrine is in Karbala in southern Iraq.

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN