A sculpture of an ox stands on a beach, to herald the arrival of the Year of the Ox, the zodiac sign under the lunar calendar for 2021, in Busan, South Korea.

In the zodiac, the ox stands for hard work, honesty, and keeping a low profile.

2021 will be the year of the Ox, the second of the 12-year cycle of animals in Chinese astrology. 2020 was the year of the Rat,

Via EPA-EFE/YONHAP

