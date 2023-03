Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters hose a fire that after a road accident at Sibchar upazila in the Madaripur district in Bangladesh, 19 March 2023.

At least 19 people died and many others were injured according to the firefighters in Madaripur.

Police in Madaripur suspects that either a burst wheel or speeding could be the reason behind the accident.

Via EPA-EFE/AJOY KINDU

