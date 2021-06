Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence shows PLA H-6 bomber flies in an undisclosed location.

On 15th June, 28 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), including Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Y-8 electric warfare aircraft, four H-6 bombers, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes, six J-11 multi-role fighters and 14 J-16 multi-role fighters.

Photo: EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENCE