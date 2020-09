UK and Japan strike Britain’s first post-Brexit trade deal Britain struck its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan on Friday, hailing the agreement as a "h...

Italian police investigate report of ‘gang rape’ of 2 British teens Italian police are investigating the reported gang rape of two British underage girls at a party in...

Coronavirus testing capacity in the Netherlands strained as cases rise Municipal health authorities in the Netherlands warned that people seeking COVID-19 tests may have...

Finland’s PM to work from home as she may have been exposed to virus Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin (photo) will work remotely until further notice, officials ann...

Germany, France to take in minors from destroyed Greek camp Germany and France want to take in children who were left without shelter after fires gutted an ove...

Protests flare in Libya’s Benghazi over power cuts, living conditions Scores of people protested in Benghazi on Thursday over power cuts and living conditions, witnesses...

Back-to-work measures tightened in Lisbon, restrictions on cafes near schools Stricter measures will be adopted in Portugal's two biggest cities to contain a worrying rise in co...

Huge explosions rock military facility in Jordan Jordan said a series of massive explosions that rocked the city of Zarqa early on Friday was likely...

€1.2 million in European Funds allocated to two new extraordinary calls for the 2020 Erasmus+ Government has launched two new calls for the 2020 Erasmus+ programme as a response to the challeng...

French teachers walk out of work after coronavirus cases Teachers at a junior high school in central Paris went on strike on Thursday, forcing the school’s ...

Trump says another country could join Israel-UAE accord U.S. President Donald Trump said it was possible another country could soon join a diplomatic acco...

Covid infections up in Italy, 13,000 cases among school staff The daily tally of new coronavirus infections in Italy rose again on Thursday, to 1,597 cases, from...

Portugal ‘regrets’ England’s decision to remove country from safe travel list Portugal's foreign ministry said it regrets England's decision on Thursday to reimpose a quarantine...

School closed in Spain after teachers test positive for COVID-19 Authorities have shut a primary school in the Basque Country region of Spain after several teachers...

EU orders UK to scrap plan for Brexit treaty breach, UK refuses The European Union told Britain on Thursday it should urgently scrap a plan to break their divorce ...

EU sea patrol stops UAE ship on suspicion of breaking Libya arms embargo A European Union naval vessel on Thursday stopped a ship that was carrying jet fuel from the United...

Lloyd’s of London posts loss due to COVID-19 insurance claims Lloyd's of London recorded a pretax loss of 400 million pounds ($520.08 million) in the first half,...

Polish banks resilient to coronavirus crisis, Moody’s says Polish banks are more resilient to the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus than most ot...

British supermarket Morrisons’ profits dented by COVID-19 costs Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket group, on Thursday reported a 25.3% fall in first h...