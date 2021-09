Reading Time: < 1 minute

Missing three-year-old Anthony is carried from an ambulance before being transported to hospital after being found on his family’s property near Putty, southwest of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 06 September 2021.

The three-year-old boy has been missing for four days with a massive search effort being launched by NSW Police, State Emergency Service (SES) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS).

Via EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS