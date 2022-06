Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cast members of TV show ‘Neighbours’ pose for a photograph at the Neighbours Studios in Melbourne, Australia, 29 June 2022.

The Australian soap ‘Neighbours’ first aired in 1985 will ceases production after being dropped by its broadcaster.

The show filmed nearly 9,000 episodes.

The final slice of life from Ramsay Street, in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, is due to be broadcast on 1 August.

Via EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE