Photo Story – Ayotzinapa Student Bus crashes in the Municipality of Tixtla

Officials work at the scene after a bus in which students from the rural school Raul Isidro Burgos de Ayotzinapa were traveling, collided with a compact vehicle, on the New Bypass to Tixtla Highway at kilometer 17, in the State of Guerrero, Mexico, 17 September 2021. Two people burned to death in a car involved in the accident. The events occurred when the unit returned to normal after transferring the students to Acapulco to demonstrate.

EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz