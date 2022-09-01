Photo Story: Back to Hogwarts: Fans celebrate 25 years since the first Harry Potter book

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The cast of ‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’ perform for Harry Potter fans that gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book’s release at King’s Cross station in London, Britain, 01 September 2022.

The ‘Back to Hogwarts’ event also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the departure of the Hogwarts Express Platform Nine and Three Quarters depicted in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.

In the last 25 years J.K. Rowling’s series has sold over 600 million copies worldwide, has been translated into more than 80 languages and turned into 8 films.

Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN