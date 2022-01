Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the snowy village on Naxos island, Cyclades, Greece.

Frozen temperatures, stormy winds and heavy snowfall have been recorded in Greece since 22 January as a result of a wave of bad weather front named ‘Elpis’ by the national meteorological service EMY.

A second, more severe system will follow on 24 & 25 January, as the phenomena will be made more intense by strong winds of up to 8-9 Beaufort in the Aegean and eastern Greece.

Via EPA-EFE/MANOLIS LYKOUROPOULOS