Indonesian Marine Police load sea turtles into a truck after they were seized from an illegal poacher in Denpassar, Bali, Indonesia, 01 May 2023.

A total 21 green turtles (Chelonia Mydas) has reportedly been seized from the illegal poachers.

Although regulated by law, sea turtles and parts of turtle trade is still frequently taking place in many places in Indonesia.

Via EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

