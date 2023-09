Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign tourists sit at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 23 September 2023.

Starting February 2024, the Provincial Government of Bali will implement a 10 USD tourist tax for every foreign tourist entering the island.

The tax plan is claimed to be essential for the preservation of Bali’s culture and natural environment.

Via EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group