A nurse registers the name of a person who received a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during the 2nd day of the vaccination campaign at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, 28 January 2021. According to the Bangladesh Health authority, the vaccination program for Covid-19 on trial has begun at five government hospitals across Dhaka city.

EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

